MP: Lavkesh Mehra's success story, an inspiration for Mudra Yojana beneficiaries 

Bhopal, Dec 24 (IANS) Lavkesh Mehra, a native of Bhopal, was an ordinary man some years ago, but today his name inspires courage, determination and hope among fellow residents, as they swear by his success story, and vow to walk down the same path.

Lavkesh's inspiring journey of success began after he left his job and took a loan of Rs 5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to start his own venture in 2021. The enterprise not only changed the course of his life but also led to an exponential rise in his company's turnover – from just Rs 12 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

When he started his company in 2021, turnover in the first year was Rs 12 lakh, but it recorded steep growth over the next few years, eventually crossing the Rs 50 lakh mark.

In 2021, he started his business and took a Mudra loan of Rs 5 lakh from the bank. Initially, Lavkesh was afraid of how he would repay such a large loan, but the government guarantee gave him the courage to move forward.

Sharing his journey, he said, "When I first received a Rs 5 lakh Mudra loan, I was worried about whether I would be able to repay it. But the government assured the banks that they could provide loans without collateral, which gave me the courage to move forward."

"Today, my turnover has increased from Rs 12 lakh to more than Rs 50 lakh, and my loan has also increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh. With this funding, I expanded my business and am now working on approximately 30 products," he added with pride in his eyes.

Last year, Lavkesh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he briefed the latter on how the government's assistance helped him in his success story. To this, the Prime Minister patted Lavkesh's back and hailed the scheme for its role in propping up the country's youth.

Lavkesh Mehra told IANS that meeting the Prime Minister was a moment of pride for him and his family.

"He inspired me in the same way a father encourages his son to move forward. After the meeting, I felt even more energised to not only expand my business but also provide employment to others," Lavkesh said.

"I want to tell the youth of the country not to hesitate and move forward with a bold mindset. Government is with you, the banking system is there to assist you," he said, sharing his experience.

