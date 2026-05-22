MP Govt recommends CBI probe in Twisha Sharma’s death case (Lead)

Bhopal, May 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a significant step in the high-profile suspected death case of Twisha Sharma by initiating the process to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The state Home Department has issued a formal notification recommending that the CBI take over the probe, clearing the path for a fresh and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the 33-year-old model's death.

This development comes after Twisha Sharma's family met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and demanded an independent investigation outside the state machinery.

The Chief Minister had assured the grieving relatives that the government would fully support their demand for justice, leading to the current notification that has raised hopes for a thorough examination of all aspects, including evidence handling and potential abetment.

Meanwhile, the deceased husband, Samarth Singh, has approached the Jabalpur High Court for anticipatory bail on the grounds that the lower court order suffers healthy logics and is mostly based on media reports. A hearing will take place on Friday.

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida and known for her work as a former Miss Pune and actress, was found dead on May 12, 2026, at her matrimonial home in Bagh Mugaliya Extension in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal.

Initial police reports described the incident as a case of suicide by hanging, based on the post-mortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.

However, her family strongly contested this version, alleging that she was a victim of dowry-related harassment and murder. They pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the investigation, including delays in evidence collection and possible tampering, which fuelled widespread public outrage and calls for higher-level scrutiny.

The police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired Additional District Judge Giribala Singh, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with dowry harassment and abetment.

Giribala Singh is currently out on bail, while Samarth Singh remains absconding, with police offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.

The family had also demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi, though a local court recently dismissed that plea.

In the wake of these developments, the National Commission for Women sought a detailed action taken report from the state government, highlighting concerns over procedural lapses.

The Madhya Pradesh government has now granted permission to the CBI to investigate all related crimes, evidence, and connected aspects of the case. This move is expected to bring a neutral agency into the picture, potentially uncovering new details that local authorities might have overlooked.

Sources close to the investigation noted that leaked audio recordings and videos from the period before and after the incident have added complexity, with conflicting narratives emerging from both sides.

Twisha's family has alleged mental and physical torture, including pressure related to dowry and other demands, while the in-laws have claimed that she faced personal issues, including substance use, though these assertions remain contested.

--IANS

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