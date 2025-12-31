December 31, 2025 8:03 PM हिंदी

MP: Bhedaghat's marble art gets new recognition, sculptors thank PM Modi

MP: Bhedaghat's marble art gets new recognition, sculptors thank PM Modi (Photo: IANS)

Bhopal, Dec 31 (IANS) Bhedaghat, often referred to as the 'grand canyon of India', is a beautiful tourist destination known for its stone art, particularly marble sculpting. Artisans in this region create intricate deities and other sculptures from the soft marble found along the banks of the Narmada River.

The sculptors transform the marble into elaborate deities and unique sculptures, which in turn provide livelihood opportunities to many sculptors and their families. The marble and stone carving industry has emerged as a sustainable business in the region, providing employment and income to numerous residents.

A couple of marble sculptors speaking to IANS said that camps organised under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana here, trained the wannabe craftsmen and sculptors, thus spurring progress in the sector. Many of them thanked the Prime Minister for launching this scheme.

Sculptor Sheikh Ahfaz, in a conversation with IANS, said that the artwork and handcrafted items here are famous. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highly appreciated them at an event held at Yashobhoomi. We present special gifts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Sheikh Ahfaz said that many types of marble items are made here.

“We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi for giving importance to this work. He thought about the grassroots artisans. No Prime Minister before him ever thought about us,” he added.

Sculptor Aaron Khan has been making and selling marble sculptures for the past 40 years. He said that all types of sculptures are made from marble. All the sculptures are handcrafted by artisans.

Notably, Bhedaghat is known for its stunning marble cliffs, where limestone rocks rise to 30 meters above the river.

Also, the unique marble of the Bhedaghat region comes in various colours such as white, grey, pink, and bluish-grey, further enhancing the beauty of the marble cliffs.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

MSME schemes boost credit access, market support for small businesses: Industry experts

MSME schemes boost credit access, market support for small businesses: Industry experts

'Deliberate distraction': EU's foreign policy chief rejects Moscow's claim of Ukraine targetting Russian govt sites

'Deliberate distraction': EU's foreign policy chief rejects Moscow's claim of Ukraine targetting Russian govt sites

Smriti Irani reflects on taking career risks, urges everyone to live for “yourself” in 2026

Smriti Irani reflects on taking career risks, urges everyone to live for “yourself” in 2026

Abhinav Shukla reflects on his '15,801 days of life on planet Earth', shares lessons that shaped him

Abhinav Shukla reflects on his '15,801 days of life on planet Earth', shares lessons that shaped him

Purvanchal Panthers delivered their best defensive display to defeat Brij Stars in Season 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Wednesday. Photo credit: UPKL

UPKL Season 2: Purvanchal Panthers deliver best defensive display to defeat Brij Stars

EAM Jaishankar meets Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker in Bangladesh

EAM Jaishankar meets Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker in Bangladesh

Delhi suffers 79-run loss to Odisha, Saurashtra, Railways and Haryana get huge wins in Elite Group matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi suffers 79-run loss to Odisha, Saurashtra, Railways and Haryana get huge wins

Centre’s fiscal deficit in April-November at 62.3 pc of full year estimate, govt capex goes up

Centre’s fiscal deficit in April-November at 62.3 pc of full year estimate, govt capex goes up

India poised to step up trade talks with Israel, Russia in next two months

India poised to step up trade talks with Israel, Russia in next two months

Paras Chhabra says he believes in 'living in the moment' post Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala's death

Paras Chhabra says he believes in 'living in the moment' post Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala's death