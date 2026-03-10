Moushumi Chatterjee celebrates 50 years of marital bliss with a throwback pic from her wedding

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee celebrated 50 years of marital bliss with husband Jayanta Mukherjee by sharing a throwback photo from her Bengali wedding on social media.

The photo uploaded by Moushumi showed her and Jayanta performing the wedding rituals with a shy smile on their faces.

Both of them looked simple yet highly appealing as the traditional bride and groom.

Dropping the photo on her official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, the 'Puku' actress wrote the caption, "Fifty Years Plus And Counting. On This Day When I Tied The Knot This Was One Lovely Moment Captured On Camera. Sharing With All Of You. (sic)"

Maushumi got married to Jayanta at a young age, and the couple has been blessed with two daughters - Megha Mukherjee and Payal Mukherjee.

However, unfortunately, her daughter Payal, who was suffering from type 1 diabetes and had been in a coma since 2018, passed away on 13 December 2019. She was 45 years old at the time.

Shifting our focus to Moushumi's cinematic journey, she entered the glamour world at the age of 19. Her first movie was Tarun Majumdar’s Bengali film "Balika Badhu".

In 1972, Moushumi went on to make her debut as the leading lady in the Hindi film "Anuraag ", made under the direction of Shakti Samanta.

Following her debut as a lead, she starred in several noteworthy films alongside some big names from the industry, including "Naina" with Shashi Kapoor, "Kachhe Dhaage" starring Vinod Khanna, "Us Paar" opposite Vinod Mehra, "Benaam", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, "Humshakal" with Rajesh Khanna, and "Roti Kapada Aur Makaan" featuring Manoj Kumar.

Having enjoyed a successful tenure as a Hindi film actress, Moushumi decided to venture into politics. She contested the 2004 Lok Sabha election as a candidate for the Indian National Congress. However, in 2019, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

