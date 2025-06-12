June 12, 2025 5:58 PM हिंदी

Mount Everest conquered: Defence Minister Singh felicitates 10 NCC cadets for historic feat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates 10 brave NCC cadets for historic feat

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) In a stirring ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday felicitated a 10-member National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mountaineering Expedition Team, including five girls and five boys, for successfully scaling Mount Everest, the world's highest peak on May 18, 2025.

During the event held at South Block, New Delhi, the cadets shared their experiences of the expedition, detailing the rigorous training, meticulous planning and challenges encountered.

The Defence Minister commended the team for passing the test of courage, discipline, resilience and composure with flying colours.

The cadets were honoured with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh for achieving the feat in the harshest of conditions. The young mountaineers, led by Colonel Amit Bisht, achieved the feat in the face of extreme weather and high-altitude challenges, completing the expedition without a single injury.

Terming the cadets as a source of inspiration to the younger generation, Defence Minister Singh stated that "with the expedition, the brave cadets have sent a message that even the world’s highest peak is no limit for the youth of the country."

He exuded confidence that "the cadets would overcome future challenges with the same courage and determination they displayed while scaling Mount Everest."

The Defence Minister also lauded the NCC for nurturing the next generation of physically resilient, mentally strong and socially responsible citizens. He also appreciated the family members of the cadets who supported them in this endeavour. DG NCC Lt-Gen Gurbirpal Singh was among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to note here that the feat marked the third successful Everest expedition by the NCC, following similar accomplishments in 2013 and 2016. The expedition team comprised 10 cadets, a contingent of officers, junior commissioned officers, instructors and non-commissioned officers.

The team consisted of Subedar Major Balkar Singh, the first Subedar Major of the Indian Army to summit Mount Everest. The young cadet of the team was just 16 years old.

