Mouni Roy shares a fond memory of late Asha Bhosle singing in Bengali

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy used social media to share a fond memory with the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

The clip dropped by the 'Brahmastra' actress on her official Instagram handle showed Asha Bhosle singing her melodious Bengali track "Jete Dao Amay Dekona".

Towards the end of the video, Asha Bhosle also expressed her admiration for Mouni in Bengali. The 'Naagin' actress also reciprocated the love, again in Bengali.

In the caption, Mouni revealed that she has grown up listening to and dancing to the songs of Asha Bhosle.

She shared that losing Asha ji feels like losing an integral piece of her childhood.

"There are some voices that just don’t belong to music, they belong to our lives. I grew up dancing to your songs, singing em. Today feels like loosing a piece of our childhood, a rhythm that quietly lived in the background of so many memories. (sic)"

"May your soul rest in melodies that are eternal..May you live on in love & light forever ..," her tribute read.

Several bigwigs from the entertainment industry, including Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and others also mourned the loss of the legend on social media.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, and she breathed her last on Sunday at 92.

Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra, made the unfortunate announcement outside the hospital.

The last rites of the singer will take place at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

After making her playback debut with the 1943 Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’, Asha Bhosle went on to croon some memorable hits in Bollywood, such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’.

She is credited with singing almost 12,000 songs in around 20 languages.

Asha Bhosle has collaborated with acclaimed singers such as Shankar-Jaikishan, RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri, and AR Rahman during her tenure.

--IANS

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