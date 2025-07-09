Mouni Roy expresses her excitement as she begins shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘The Wives’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Mouni Roy took to social media to share her excitement for beginning work on her new film “The Wives,” directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

On Wednesday, the ‘Brahmāstra’ actress took to her Instagram handle to share an update on her upcoming project. She revealed that she had begun Day 1 of shooting for “The Wives.” Mouni also shared a photo of herself with director Madhur, where both can be seen holding clapboards as they pose together on set. The actress captioned the post, “Day 1 on this new film I’m truly excited about, grateful to be creating with the maestro himself @imbhandarkar Thrilled for the journey ahead #TheWives @pranavjain27.”

Reacting to the post, Mouni’s best friend and actress Disha Patani commented, “Congratulations my mon kill it.”

On July 8, Madhur Bhandarkar shared photos from the mahurat shot of the film and revealed in an Instagram post that “The Wives” is an original story set in the captivating world of glamour, which he has been exploring over the past four years. The 'Fashion' director wrote, “Today marks the start of my 16th film, #TheWives, an original story set in the captivating world of glamour that we I’ve explored over the last four years. Finally bringing this concept-driven project to life is a dream come true. Your blessings and support are invaluable as we embark on this journey.”

“Here’s to crafting something truly special. After the success & critical acclaimed of #indialockdown it’s great to collaborate @pjmotionpictures @pranavjain27 #NewBeginnings @paragnm #TheWives.”

The upcoming mystery thriller also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala. “The Wives” marks Madhur Bhandarkar’s second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain of P J Motion Pictures, following their previous project India Lockdown. The film is jointly produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures.

