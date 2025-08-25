Mouni Roy recreates magic of 80s with 'Gali Gali'

Mumbai 25 August, (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy recently shared a hot video of herself dancing at what seems like an award show or a function.

Mouni took to her social media account in sharing the dance video on her hit song "Gali Gali" from the movie "KGF." Dressed in a golden outfit with her hair tied in a chic pony, limited accessories and high-end makeup, Mouni Roy looked radiant as she grooved to the song.

The iconic song, for the uninitiated, was originally a part of the 80s superhit movie Tridev. The song that was sung by Alka Yagnik, featured actress Sangeeta Bijlani while the movie starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff , Naseeruddin Shah and Madhuri Dixit. The song was then remixed and recreated for the 2018 movie "KGF" starring Yash. Mouni Roy had stepped into Sangeeta Bijlani's shoes for the remix version and the song was sung by Neha Kakkar.

Recently, the actress who is busy shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar's much anticipated film, "The Wives", was seen enjoying a plate full of Chole Bhature.

While talking to her fans through a fun video, the actress quipped that her director had ensured that Mouni stays fit and which is why fed her a plate full of Delhi's favourite indulgent Chole Bhature

Talking about the actress' career graph, it has been only going upwards. The actress debuted into the entertainment world with an important character in the hit television serial "Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." Followed by that she ventured into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer movie "Gold."

The movie was both, a commercial and critical success. Mouni further went on to work in the movie "Made in China " and now to the latest fantasy-driven Brahmastra Part 1, Shiva, where she played a powerful antagonist. Her TV show Naagin was also a hit with the television audience in India and abroad too. Mouni now has collaborated with National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar for "The Wives" and expectations are naturally high. The film is already creating buzz for its strong subject and ensemble cast.

With Mouni Roy headlining in the movie, alongside a stellar cast, the film is slated for release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Mouni never fails to make her fans happy by sharing hot photos on her social media. She is best friend's with actress Disha Patani and the two are always are seen vacationing abroad.

