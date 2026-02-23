Kerala govt signs Rs 2,000 crore MoUs with three PSUs for logistics ecosystem at Adani Vizhinjam International Seaport

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (IANS) In a decisive move to consolidate public sector presence in strategic maritime infrastructure, the Kerala government on Monday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 2,000 crore with three Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to develop an integrated logistics ecosystem at the Adani Vizhinjam International Seaport.

The agreements were formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Legislative Assembly complex, signalling a calibrated policy approach that seeks to retain core infrastructure under public oversight even as the port operates under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The initiative is positioned as a structural intervention to transform Vizhinjam from a transshipment facility into a diversified logistics and maritime services hub.

The partnership brings together state-owned Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) and three Central entities -- Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).

The government’s strategy is to embed critical services such as bunkering, rail-linked cargo movement and warehousing within the PSU framework, thereby preventing concentration risks in cargo handling and ensuring competitive pricing for trade stakeholders.

Of the total planned investment, Rs 700 crore will be deployed by IOCL to establish large-scale bunkering facilities capable of servicing mother vessels calling at the port.

The project is expected to position Vizhinjam as a key refuelling node along Indian Ocean trade routes, strengthening ancillary revenue streams.

CONCOR will invest Rs 600 crore to develop Inland Container Depots and Container Freight Stations, enhancing rail connectivity with the national hinterland and reducing cargo evacuation time.

The remaining Rs 700 crore out of the total MoUs will be invested by CWC to set up a multi-modal logistics park spanning nearly 50 acres, incorporating cold storage and export-oriented units, with officials indicating that the structure entails no direct financial liability for the state exchequer.

Senior ministers and PSU executives attended the signing ceremony.

With this integrated logistics blueprint, Kerala is seeking to build connectivity and strategic depth around Vizhinjam, reinforcing its ambition to emerge as a competitive maritime gateway in the region.

