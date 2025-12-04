Moscow 2001: Putin was first international leader Narendra Modi met as Gujarat CM

Moscow/New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in India, a throwback image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his visit to Moscow with late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is once again being widely shared on social media, spotlighting the deep friendship between both nations which has bolstered further over the last decade.

The image - from Late PM Vajpayee's State Visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in November 2001 - shows PM Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, witnessing the signing of various documents - including the Moscow Declaration between India and Russia on International Terrorism.

The Gujarat CM also signed an agreement titled 'the Protocol of Cooperation between Astrakhan Region of Russian Federation and the State of Gujarat of the Republic of India' with the then Governor of Astrakhan Anatoly Guzhvin, following the meeting.

"In 2001, when I served as Chief Minister of Gujarat, I made my first visit to Russia with Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. And you were the first international leader I met as Chief Minister. Moscow and you yourself marked the beginning of my career," PM Modi had recalled several years later when he met Putin in Sochi in May 2018.

This 2001 visit was in line with the agreement to have annual Summit Meetings outlined in the Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed at the time of the State visit to India by President Putin in October 2000.

The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 3, 2000, took the bilateral relations of India and Russia to a new level characterised by coordinated approaches towards ensuring international peace and security, addressing major global and regional issues, as well as close cooperation in economic, cultural, educational, and other areas.

The two countries have since then made significant strides in advancing cooperation aligned with the changing global landscape.

Putin too has acknowledged that there is "no need to explain" Russian-Indian relations since everyone knows that they have deep roots. He, however, has stated that a new momentum has been witnessed after Prime Minister Modi took over India's leadership.

"Our special privileged strategic partnership is gaining momentum, gaining strength, which we are only happy about. We are also happy about India's success in building, strengthening its statehood, and developing the economy, which is happening under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Putin said during his one-on-one meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Saint Petersburg in September 2024.

Earlier that year, the Russian President had referred to PM Modi as his "good friend" while conferring the Indian PM with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian award.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear friend, awarding you with the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called reflects the sincere gratitude of the Russian side for the significant contribution you make to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between our states and people," said Putin in July 2024 during the award ceremony held at the Grand Kremlin Palace following the bilateral talks between the two leaders.

--IANS

/as