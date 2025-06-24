June 24, 2025 10:56 PM हिंदी

MoS Raksha Khadse stresses need for LTAD, Northeast Sports Empowerment during STC Agartala visit

MoS Raksha Khadse stresses need for LTAD, Northeast Sports Empowerment during her visit of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) operated Sports Training Centre (STC) in Agartala on Tuesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

Agartala (Tripura), June 24 (IANS) Smt. Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, stressed on Tuesday conducted a detailed tour and a thorough review of the training facilities and assessed the progress of the athletes at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) operated Sports Training Centre (STC) in Agartala on Tuesday.

Minister Khadse is currently on a significant tour of Tripura. As part of the extensive 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' dialogue initiative, and made an unannounced visit to STC Agartala.

During her visit, the Minister conducted a thorough review of the training facilities, observed the dedicated work of the coaches, and assessed the progress of the athletes. She also meticulously inspected the modern amenities and overall readiness of the STC centre, which plays a pivotal role in the region's sports landscape.

The SAI-STC centre in Agartala is particularly renowned for its focus on gymnastics, with carefully selected young athletes currently undergoing intensive training. Established through a collaborative effort with the local government, this centre is widely recognised as a crucial pillar for sports development across North-East India.

Smt. Khadse’s detailed assessment included a close look at the training equipment, the hostel facilities provided to the athletes, their dietary provisions, and the medical and psychological support services available, ensuring a holistic development environment.

A highlight of her visit was the direct interaction with the athletes. The Minister engaged personally with the young trainees, taking the time to understand their motivations, the challenges they face, and their individual aspirations.

Many of these budding talents openly shared their dreams of participating in national and international competitions. In a heartwarming response, Minister Khadse remarked, "The future of India lies with these young individuals. The central government stands firmly with them, committed to their success."

Her current tour is an integral part of 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu', an ambitious program spearheaded by the Government of India. Under this initiative, Union Ministers undertake direct public engagement tours across the Northeastern states to conduct on-ground reviews of development status and address local issues effectively.

During her time in Tripura, the Minister engaged in extensive discussions covering various critical areas, including sports, youth policy, education, and science and technology projects.

In line with India's long-term development vision encapsulated in 'India@2047', the sports sector is earmarked to play an increasingly significant role.

The overarching objective, as emphasised by the Minister, is to nurture and develop athletes from the grassroots level through SAI centres, preparing them for grand international competitions. Minister Khadse expressed a strong resolve to help young Indian athletes achieve global prominence and excel at major events, specifically targeting the Olympics in 2028 and 2032.

Concluding her visit, Smt. Raksha Khadse extended her heartfelt commendation to the youth of Tripura for their boundless enthusiasm in both sports and science. She stated, "North-East India is not just geographically, but also in terms of human skill, talent, and energy, the backbone of India's bright future." She reassured everyone present of the central government's unwavering commitment and full support for their endeavours.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie after the eighth round of the Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess Tournament at the World Trade Centre, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai International Chess: Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie

Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers in a Season 1 match of the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers

Aayush Sharma is on the road to recovery after two surgeries for back pain

Aayush Sharma is on the road to recovery after two surgeries for back pain

Hockey Masters Cup: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra reach semifinals of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 here on Wednesday.

Hockey Masters Cup: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra reach semis

Shardul Thakur’s double-strike revives India after Duckett’s masterclass as hosts reach 269/4 at tea on the fifth and final day of first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy at Headingley. in Leeds, on Tuesday. Photo credit: BCCI

1st Test: Shardul Thakur’s double-strike revives India after Duckett’s masterclass

PM Modi's zero tolerance policy on terror has shaped New India's global image: Tarun Chugh

PM Modi's zero tolerance policy on terror has shaped New India's global image: Tarun Chugh

Gradually winding up evacuation exercise after ceasefire: Indian Embassy in Iran

Gradually winding up evacuation exercise after ceasefire: Indian Embassy in Iran

Jasmine Paolini, Jessica Pegula reach quarters via contrasting routes in Bad Homburg Open, the WTA Tour event being played at the Bad Homburg Tennis Club in Bad Homburg, Germany. Photo credit: Jasmine Paolini/X

Bad Homburg Open: Paolini, Pegula reach quarters via contrasting routes

National Shooting: Anish Bhanwala in lead after Day 1 of selection trials at the Trishul Shooting Range, Maharana Pratap Sports College near Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday.. Photo credit: NRAI

National Shooting: Anish in lead after Day 1 of selection trials

Bihar: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana bringing defining change in people’s lives

Bihar: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana bringing defining change in people’s lives