MoS Margherita meets Vietnamese PM Hung, discusses enhancing bilateral ties

Hanoi, Aug 27 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday called on Vietnam’s Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and thanked him for his guidance on advancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations and translating high-level commitments into concrete results.

During the meeting, Margherita conveyed warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while recalling the successful visit of Vietnam’s President To Lam to India, which marked the elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Margherita said, “Honoured to call on H.E. Mr Le Minh Hung, Prime Minister of Vietnam. Conveyed warm wishes on behalf of PM Narendra Modi. Recalled the successful State Visit of General Secretary & President To Lam to India and the elevation of the relationship to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’. Thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance on how to translate high-level commitments into tangible outcomes.”

In May, during his meeting with President To Lam in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ties between India and Vietnam have been elevated to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

While addressing a joint press meet with the Vietnamese President following their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi called Vietnam a "key pillar" of India's Act East policy and Vision Mahasagar.

President To Lam also hailed India's rise, describing it as a "centre of growth and innovation in the world", while stating that India and Vietnam give high priority to their bilateral ties.

MoS Margherita arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday to further advance the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Margherita interacted with alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme ( ITEC) and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Hanoi.

“Happy to see that India’s Developmental partnership and capacity-building initiatives are making a tangible difference on the ground through participation of a large number of Vietnamese officials and scholars. We would be happy to welcome more of our young Vietnamese friends to come and study in India,” the MoS posted on X.

He also interacted with representatives of Vietnam's textile industry and discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in the textile and apparel value chain.

Margherita also paid tribute to Vietnam's founding father and former President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi.

Taking to X, Margherita stated, "Paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi, honouring his enduring legacy and the deep civilisational bonds between India and Vietnam that his leadership strengthened further."

--IANS

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