September 16, 2025 8:01 PM हिंदी

MoS Margherita interacts with business community of Papua New Guinea

MoS Margherita interacts with business community of Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby, Sep 16 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday met with the leading businesspersons of Papua New Guinea, discussing with them ways to further strengthen bilateral trade ties.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Margherita stated, "Had productive and engaging discussions with the leading businesspersons of Papua New Guinea including, key Indian entrepreneurs in the textile sector of the country. Explored ways to further strengthen bilateral trade ties."

Earlier in the day, Margherita interacted with the Indian community members in Papua New Guinea, terming them as a "living bridge" between the two nations. He lauded the role of Indian community in strengthening partnership between two nations.

"A heartwarming evening with our vibrant Indian family in Papua New Guinea. Over 4,000 strong, they are a living bridge between India and PNG, playing a pivotal role in strengthening our partnership through cultural, economic, and community contributions," Margherita posted on X.

On Monday, Margherita had called on Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, conveying greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India on the occasion of country's 50th anniversary of independence. He expressed both nations' commitment to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties.

"Honoured to call on Hon‘ble James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Conveyed warm greetings from PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the people of India 🇮🇳 on the occasion of #PNGAt50. Both countries remain committed to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties," MoS Margherita posted on X.

Margherita arrived in Port Moresby on Monday on an official visit to Papua New Guinea, where he will represent PM Modi at the commemorative events marking Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

During the visit, MoS Margherita is expected to have bilateral meetings with the political leadership of Papua New Guinea, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

"Following the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in May 2023 in Port Moresby, the visit of MOS(PM) to Papua New Guinea would provide an opportunity to continue our engagement with the leadership in the Pacific Island Countries (PICs)," the MEA stated.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Unified logistics interface platform crosses 160 crore transactions under National Logistics Policy

Unified logistics interface platform crosses 160 crore transactions under National Logistics Policy

SEBI extends settlement scheme deadline to Oct 16 for brokers in algo trading case

SEBI extends settlement scheme deadline to Oct 16 for brokers in algo trading case

'ASI's jurisdiction': SC dismisses PIL seeking reconstruction of beheaded Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho

'ASI's jurisdiction': SC dismisses PIL seeking reconstruction of beheaded Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho

Neeraj Chopra eyes repeat of history in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo’s National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Photo credit: IANS file photo

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra eyes repeat of history in Tokyo

Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway and Cooper Connolly shine as Australia 'A' post 337/5 vs India 'A' on Day 1 of the first unofficial test in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

Konstas, Kellaway shine as Australia 'A' post 337/5 vs India 'A' on Day 1

Delhi Medical Association to organise health check-up camps, awareness drives to mark Seva Pakhwada

Delhi Medical Association to organise health check-up camps, awareness drives to mark Seva Pakhwada

Bengal BJP plans week-long programmes from tomorrow to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday

Bengal BJP plans week-long programmes from tomorrow to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday

Mouni Roy misses her younger brother, shares childhood pictures

Mouni Roy misses her younger brother, shares childhood pictures

Gujarat court issues notices to Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar on Adani Group's defamation complaints (Lead)

Gujarat court issues notices to Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar on Adani Group's defamation complaints (Lead)

Dhanashree Verma opens up on her divorce to Arbaz Patel in “Rise & Fall”

Dhanashree Verma opens up on her divorce to Arbaz Patel in “Rise & Fall”