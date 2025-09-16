MoS Margherita interacts with business community of Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby, Sep 16 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday met with the leading businesspersons of Papua New Guinea, discussing with them ways to further strengthen bilateral trade ties.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Margherita stated, "Had productive and engaging discussions with the leading businesspersons of Papua New Guinea including, key Indian entrepreneurs in the textile sector of the country. Explored ways to further strengthen bilateral trade ties."

Earlier in the day, Margherita interacted with the Indian community members in Papua New Guinea, terming them as a "living bridge" between the two nations. He lauded the role of Indian community in strengthening partnership between two nations.

"A heartwarming evening with our vibrant Indian family in Papua New Guinea. Over 4,000 strong, they are a living bridge between India and PNG, playing a pivotal role in strengthening our partnership through cultural, economic, and community contributions," Margherita posted on X.

On Monday, Margherita had called on Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, conveying greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India on the occasion of country's 50th anniversary of independence. He expressed both nations' commitment to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties.

"Honoured to call on Hon‘ble James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Conveyed warm greetings from PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the people of India 🇮🇳 on the occasion of #PNGAt50. Both countries remain committed to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties," MoS Margherita posted on X.

Margherita arrived in Port Moresby on Monday on an official visit to Papua New Guinea, where he will represent PM Modi at the commemorative events marking Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

During the visit, MoS Margherita is expected to have bilateral meetings with the political leadership of Papua New Guinea, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

"Following the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in May 2023 in Port Moresby, the visit of MOS(PM) to Papua New Guinea would provide an opportunity to continue our engagement with the leadership in the Pacific Island Countries (PICs)," the MEA stated.

