MoS Margherita inaugurates ASEAN-India Youth Summit in Goa

Panaji, Aug 28 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday inaugurated the fifth edition of the ASEAN-India Youth Summit in Goa, highlighting the shared values between India and the ASEAN grouping.

The 5th edition of the ASEAN-India Youth Summit is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with the India Foundation and ASEAN Foundation with support from the State Government of Goa from August 28-31 under the theme 'Connecting the Youth: Shaping our Future'.

In his address, Margherita invited young leaders to contribute towards fostering cooperation for ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and the 'sankalp' of Viksit Bharat in the Asian Century.

"It is significant that the Youth Summit is organised in Goa to mark the year 2025 as ASEAN-India Year of Tourism. More than 100 young leaders from diverse fields such as politics, technology, academia, media, think tanks, among others from India, ASEAN Member States and Timor Leste are participating in the event," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The 4th ASEAN-India Youth Summit was held in Hyderabad in 2023. The year 2022 marked 30 years of ASEAN-India relations and it was celebrated as the ‘ASEAN-India Friendship Year’. Its most important outcome was the elevation of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership to ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP)’.

