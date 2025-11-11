November 11, 2025 9:10 PM हिंदी

MoS Margherita calls on Cuban President, discusses bilateral cooperation

Havana, Nov 11 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday called on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez in Havana with their discussions focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Following their meeting, Margherita in a post on X wrote, "Called on the President of Cuba H.E Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation."

Earlier in the day, Margherita visited Fidel Castro Centre in Havana and paid tribute to Cuba’s revolutionary leadership and the country's deep bonds of friendship with India.

"Visited the Fidel Castro Centre in Havana. Paid tribute to the enduring legacy of Cuba’s revolutionary leadership and its deep bonds of friendship with India," Margherita wrote on X.

On Monday, Margherita arrived in Havana for an official visit after concluding his visit to Bolivia, where he represented India at the inauguration ceremony of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira.

Upon arrival in Cuba, Margherita in a post on X wrote, "Arrived in Havana on an official visit to Cuba, in the 65th year of diplomatic relations. The visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening historic ties and advancing cooperation across sectors."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the MoS would be discussing strengthening bilateral relations, including in the areas of health and medicine, digital public infrastructure and capacity building, during his Cuba visit.

India and Cuba share excellent bilateral ties which have traditionally been warm and friendly. India was among the first nations to extend recognition to the new Cuban government following Cuban revolution in January 1959, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The visit of Major Ernesto Guevera (Che) to India in 1959 consolidated diplomatic ties which fructified in opening embassies in respective capitals. India and Cuba maintain close contacts with each other in United Nations (UN), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and other international fora.

--IANS

akl/as

