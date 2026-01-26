More than an actor: Padma Shri awardee Anil Rastogi on his journey beyond the spotlight

January 26, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

Lucknow, Jan 26 (IANS) Senior theatre artist and film actor Anil Rastogi, who has been actively involved in films, web series, and theatre, has been selected for the prestigious Padma Shri award.

He has received this honour for his decades-long outstanding contribution to the fields of acting and theatre. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor shared that, along with films and theatre, he has also been deeply engaged in social service.

Expressing his happiness at being honoured with the Padma Shri 2026, Anil Rastogi said, “This is a matter of great pride for me, and I have received several other awards as well. I have been honoured by the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, but I sincerely thank the government from the bottom of my heart for honouring me with the Padma Shri, as they have recognised my work and appreciated my hard work.”

The actor added, “I come from a science background and have also served as a scientist at the Central Drug Research Institute. I don’t think many people have worked in the field of art for as long as I have. I have just completed my 100th play and have been working in the arts for 64 years. There are four media of art - radio, theatre, television, and film. I believe I am one of those artists who has worked across all four. I have worked in crime shows as well as daily soaps. I have completed 500 episodes of crime shows and have also worked in films and on OTT platforms.”

Rastogi is not only a hero on stage and screen but also in real life. Along with his brother, he runs the Hari Om Seva Kendra, through which he helps the poor and needy with medical treatment. He shared that he has been running this service centre for the past 27 years. Through the organisation, they arrange expensive injections, blood, ambulance services, and dialysis kits for those in need.

