More Congress leaders summoned to Delhi as party high command nears Kerala CM decision

Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 (IANS) The suspense over Kerala’s next Chief Minister appears to be entering its decisive phase, with the Congress high command intensifying consultations in New Delhi amid strong indications that a final announcement could come within the next 48 hours.

After days of uncertainty, lobbying, and growing tensions within sections of the party rank and file, the leadership has now shifted gears towards sealing a consensus candidate for the top post.

At the centre of the high-stakes deliberations are Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjuna Kharge, who held another round of discussions on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi is also understood to have consulted his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while further telephonic consultations with leaders of alliance partners are expected before the final call is taken.

In a significant development, the high command has summoned several senior state Congress leaders and state unit Presidents to Delhi, signalling that the leadership is now in the final stage of consultations.

Senior leaders, including K. Sudhakaran, K. Muraleedharan, M. M. Hassan and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, are expected to reach the national capital by Monday night.

The latest round of consultations comes amid mounting indications that K.C. Venugopal has emerged as the frontrunner for the Chief Minister’s post.

Sources said discussions held under the direct supervision of the high command have increasingly tilted in Venugopal’s favour, though the leadership remains cautious about managing competing interests within the state unit before making the announcement official.

Party insiders said the Congress leadership believes alliance partners are unlikely to object strongly to whichever candidate the party eventually nominates.

Coalition allies have reportedly conveyed to the high command that the party is free to choose its own leader.

With the leadership now racing to complete the final round of consultations, indications from Delhi suggest that the prolonged suspense may soon end.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting is likely to be convened immediately after the decision, where the new Chief Minister will be formally announced.

Notably, the party is also understood to have ruled out the possibility of creating a Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

--IANS

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