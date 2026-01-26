Massive winter storm batters US, power outages surge

Washington, Jan 26(IANS) A massive winter storm in the United States has knocked out power to over a million, disrupted tens of thousands of flights, and left several dead as dangerous cold and snow swept from the South to the Northeast, officials said.

Authorities across dozens of states reported widespread outages as freezing rain and heavy snow brought down trees and power lines, particularly across the South and parts of the Mid-Atlantic. PowerOutage.com data showed more than 1,000,000 customers without electricity at peak levels, with Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, and Georgia among the hardest hit.

In Tennessee, the situation has become dire: more than 300,000 customers are powerless as ice crushes trees and utility poles. Nashville Electric Service warns that outages could persist for days or longer, with crews facing extreme danger as they access and repair damaged infrastructure.

The storm continues to paralyze air travel nationwide. More than 30,000 flights have been thrown into chaos since Friday, with over 18,000 cancellations, as major airports are forced to halt or severely restrict operations. Airlines have wiped out nearly all flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National, while LaGuardia and other key hubs remain crippled or shut down.

Emergency officials urgently warned residents to stay off roads as snow, sleet, and freezing rain created extremely hazardous conditions, including severe traction loss, limited visibility, and rapidly refreezing surfaces. In Nashville, Memphis, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City, and Boston, authorities stressed that even treated roads could quickly refreeze as temperatures plunged into the teens and single digits. State police across multiple states reported over 300 weather-related crashes and received more than 4,000 calls for assistance.

Cities and states also moved to shut down schools, courts, and government offices. In response, major public school districts—including New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Nashville, and Dallas—either canceled in-person classes or shifted to remote learning, while universities across the East Coast and South announced campus closures through Monday or Tuesday.

The human toll is mounting rapidly. Officials have confirmed multiple deaths from the cold, including one in Austin, Texas, where an unresponsive victim is presumed to have succumbed to hypothermia. In Louisiana, two hypothermia deaths have been confirmed in Caddo Parish, and officials in New York City are investigating several more suspected fatalities as the brutal cold endangers lives.

With the power grid under severe strain, the US Department of Energy has rushed emergency orders to grid operators, authorizing immediate deployment of backup generation. These critical directives let operators in Texas and the Mid-Atlantic tap extra capacity to ward off blackouts amid skyrocketing demand and relentless cold.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the measures were intended to “keep Americans safe during Winter Storm Fern” and ensure reliable electricity amid record-low temperatures and storm damage. The orders are in effect through the end of January.

Meteorologists warn that the massive system now stretches an astounding 2,000 miles from New Mexico to Maine, unleashing Arctic air and dangerous moisture. The National Weather Service cautions that even as some areas see snowfall taper, perilous cold will linger for days, posing grave threats to anyone without heat or shelter.

Northeastern cities saw significant snowfall totals. In New York City’s Central Park, nearly nine inches of snow were recorded, while regional airports reported close to ten inches. Pittsburgh experienced its snowiest day in over 15 years, and some parts of New England prepared for up to two feet of snow.

Storms of this magnitude periodically disrupt critical US infrastructure, but officials are sounding the alarm that today's prolonged outages, paired with extreme cold, are escalating the risk for vulnerable populations. Federal and state agencies have urgently opened warming centers and shelters, racing to protect those in danger as the storm grinds east and temperatures stay dangerously low.

