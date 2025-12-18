Monali Thakur shares why she had to go inside the garbage bin at Zurich airport

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Singer Monali Thakur recently went inside a garbage bin at the airport in Zurich to retrieve her lost diamond ring.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video where she shared a hilarious yet relatable incident from her trip to Zurich. Monali revealed that early in the morning while trying to throw her garbage in a bin at the airport, her diamond ring slipped and fell inside.

With no one around to help, Monali had to climb into the bin herself to retrieve it. She admitted it was a struggle, as the bin was heavy and difficult to manage, but with the help of some strangers, she finally managed to get her ring back.

Sharing this video, Monali Thakur wrote in the caption, “Had to post this!! Kismattt!!!! #monali #monalithakur #traveldiaries #badluck #funny #zurich #airport.”

In the clip, she is heard saying, “I'm in Zurich. And I was going to throw my garbage in the dustbin at the airport. And while I was throwing the garbage, my beautiful... The one that I wear all the time, my diamond ring. It fell inside the garbage. So, basically, I'm going to get inside this too because there's nobody. It's early in the morning. It's 4 a.m. Nobody's here. I don't even know how to get into it. Should I go inside the garbage? I'm going to try and capture this.”

“I can't even open this. It's so heavy. I don't even know what all is on me right now. But screw it. These guys, they helped me get into it. I actually got into that bin and I took out this ring.”

Meanwhile, Monali Thakur recently grabbed headlines when she was hospitalized in Dinhata, Cooch Behar, West Bengal, after experiencing breathing difficulties during a live performance.

The singer stopped her performance midway after feeling unwell. Monali addressed the audience, saying, “I sincerely apologize to you. I am very sick today.”

--IANS

ps/