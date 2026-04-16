Mona Singh reacts to dealing with marriage & motherhood pressure

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Bollywood and television star Mona Singh has opened up about dealing with societal pressure around motherhood and marriage.

The actress, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, stated that she has never allowed such expectations to influence her life choices or pressurize her.

“I have never taken to these pressures. I have never given in to these pressures,” said Mona while talking to IANS.

I have never been affected by such questions. When I wasn’t married, this was a constant question, ‘Are you finding a boy?’ But I’ve always lived on my own terms, and I think that’s the best way to live. You’re only answerable to yourself, and you take responsibility for all your choices. So yes, I’m living a beautiful, full life,” she said.

The actress further added, “You see, it’s people’s job to say things, it’s people’s job to pull you down, to poke you, to irritate you. But it’s not our job to get affected. Our job is to live the life that we want to, because we are the ones paying our bills, taking the calls, and living our lives.”

Talking about Mona, the actress rose to fame with her iconic television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which aired in 2003.

In the show, she essayed the unforgettable character of Jassi, a simple, intelligent girl with braces, oversized glasses, and a no-frills appearance.

The show became a cultural phenomenon and established Mona as a household name.

Over the years, Mona Singh has built a strong career across television, Bollywood, and OTT platforms.

For the uninitiated, she has been a part of movies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Subedar and Border 2 and others.

On the OTT front, she was seen playing Lakshya Lalwani’s mother in Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which marked the debut of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Mona was also recently seen in Maa Ka Sam, alongside Mehir Ahuja and Ranveer Brar.

–IANS

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