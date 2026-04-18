Mona Singh on living a fuller life by taking risks and facing fears

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Bollywood and television actress Mona Singh has opened up on taking risks in her career, and being experimental with it all to love a fuller and more happening life.

The actress while talking to IANS, in an exclusive conversation, spoke about how she navigated through the mundanity of life, by picking up projects that would challenge her as an actress, and make life more fuller.

“My journey, if you're talking from Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi till now, it's been a journey of constant learning and a lot of gratitude, and staying consistent, staying a little experimental, taking a little more risks in life.”

“Ek hi life hai. I want to live a fuller life, a wholesome life. And how do you do that? You do that by facing your fears, by choosing courage over self-doubt.”

The actress added, “I am not just an actor with a long career, I am an actor whose work looks like a curated collection more than a random pile of work. So I have been very mindful about the characters I have chosen or the projects that I have chosen.”

She added, “So every character for me is a standout one. And I have taken back something from each character that I've played. Some things always stay with you.”

Talking about her personal best characters that she's essayed, Mona said, “If I have to name, not one, but a few characters that have stayed with me, I would say it's definitely Bulbul Johri from Made in Heaven. It resonated with me and with a lot of women out there. And now Maa Ka Sum’s Vinita, my Subedar character, all those characters have stayed with me, all of them being strong women.”

Talking about Mona Singh, the actress was last seen in Maa Ka Sum alongside Mihir Ahuja and Ranveer Brar.

–IANS

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