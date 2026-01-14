January 14, 2026 7:08 PM हिंदी

Mona Singh on Happy Patel: "The dark, quirky, off-beat madness of Delhi Belly Is back"

Mona Singh on Happy Patel:

Mumbai Jan 14 (IANS) Bollywood and television actress Mona Singh has drawn a direct parallel between the unconventional movie Delhi Belly and her upcoming film Happy Patel.

Mona Singh, who has been a part of both worlds of mainstream and experimental storytelling, highlighted how the essence that made Delhi Belly iconic is deeply embedded in Happy Patel as well.

Recalling the reactions Delhi Belly once received, Mona said, “They were all giving one words for Delhi Belly, woh saare words Happy Patel ke liye apt hai, dark hai, quirky hai, off beat hai, sab kuch hai. And I so enjoyed being a part of this mad, crazy universe.”

Talking about Happy Patel, much like Delhi Belly, the film seems to thrive on its fearless tone and unpredictable storytelling.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is directed by Vir Das, also starring Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release in theatres on 16th January, 2026.

Meanwhile, talking about Mona Singh, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 25 years.

Her television show "Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin", that aired on Sony Entertainment Television from September 1, 2003, to May 4, 2006, had put her in the top category of actors.

The show ran for nearly three years and transformed Mona Singh into a household name as Jassi. With her geeky glasses, braces, and understated wardrobe, Jassi became the face of intelligence, sincerity, and resilience.

Singh had previously revealed that the makers were extremely protective of her on-screen look, even barring media from the sets of the show to keep her original appearance under wraps.

Mona, was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, playing the mother of lead actor Laksh Lalwani, a performance that drew immense applause.

At the trailer launch of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan warmly welcomed Singh on stage, admitting that he had been a long-time fan of "Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin", a revelation that made her beam with pride.

Along with Happy Patel, the actress will also be seen in Border 2 paired opposite Sunny Deol.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists (File image)

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo credit: Australian Open

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs in the second match of the series t the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large