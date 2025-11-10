Mona Singh: Love to rediscover slow mornings, long conversations without technology

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh, who stars in a show called “Thode Door Thode Paas,” agrees that while it would be challenging to live without technology for six months, she would cherish the chance to reconnect with simpler joys and meaningful moments.

In the show, a family gives up technology to live like it’s the 1970s and 1980s. Asked if she had to live without gadgets for six months, what would she miss and enjoy rediscovering, Mona said:

“I’d definitely miss the ease of staying connected — sending a quick message or looking something up instantly. Honestly, going completely off-tech isn’t easy.”

“I’d need my family around to make that kind of detox feel comforting. But I’d love to rediscover slow mornings, long uninterrupted conversations, writing in a notebook, playing board games, or simply sitting outside and talking. There’s a quiet joy in that kind of living when you’re surrounded by people who matter,” she added.

Thode Door Thode Paas serves as a timely reminder that sometimes, stepping away from screens can bring people closer.

What can today’s generation learn from that simpler time?

Mona replied: “Those decades were all about being present. People spoke face-to-face, waited for things, and cherished everyday rituals. Life wasn’t rushed. I think the younger generation can take away the beauty of slowing down—when you give time to a moment, it becomes meaningful.”

She added: “Thode Door Thode Paas gently reminds us to pause, look up from our screens, and truly connect with the people right in front of us.”

The actress plays Simran, who represents today’s multitasking woman.

For Mona, what really struck her about the character is her constant balancing act.

“She wants to excel at work, be present at home, stay emotionally connected to her loved ones, and still find time for herself. That’s something almost every woman today can relate to—the feeling of stretching yourself a little too thin. That tug-of-war between ‘I can handle everything’ and ‘Am I doing enough?’ felt incredibly real and familiar to me,” Mona said.

The show also stars Pankaj Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The upcoming slice-of-life dramedy series is streaming on ZEE5.

Set against a warm, nostalgic backdrop, the series takes viewers back to a time when conversations were genuine, patience was a virtue, and family time didn’t need Wi-Fi.

The show is produced by Manish Trehan, Shailesh Sanghvi, Nailesh Gada, and directed by Ajay Bhuyan.

--IANS

dc/