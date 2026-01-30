Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor walks gracefully flaunting her adorable baby bump at an event

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted flaunting her adorable baby bump at an evet. The mom-to-be looked radiant and was seen glowing as she carefully posed for the cameras.

In the video, Sonam Kapoor is seen dressed in a fitted black off-shoulder gown that endearingly accentuated her baby bump. Keeping her look elegant and minimal, she paired the outfit with statement earrings and subtle makeup. The mommy to be cleary let her pregnancy glow take centre stage.

The actress was seen extremely mindful while walking at the event, and was often seen holding her baby bump protectively.

The Dolly Ki Doli actress smiled warmly while posing and interacting with people and paparazzi present at the event.

For the uninitiated, Sonam on November 20, last year had officially announced her second pregnancy.

She had taken to her social media account where she had shared a picture of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit, featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The actress was then seen lovingly holding on to her blossoming baby bump.

She captioned the post: “MOTHER.”

For the uninitiated, Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in the film Blind in 2023.

Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007

The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. It also marked the debut of Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

--IANS

rd/