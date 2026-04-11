Mom-to-be Karishma Tanna flaunts her new cut with short hair

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Karishma Tanna, who recently announced her first pregnancy with husband Varun Bangera, decided to experiment with a new haircut.

On Saturday, the 'Sanju' actress uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle where she was seen flaunting her fresh cut with short hair with layers in the front.

Karishma even went on to ask her Instagram family what they had to say about her new hairdo.

Posting the clip on social media, she wrote the caption, "Chop chop chop, how’s my new haircut??? Pl let me know in the comments section (sic)."

Reacting to the post, the comment section saw remarks such as "Fresh cut, fresh vibe...looking sharp!", "Cutie", "Cool", and "Bazooka".

Karishma, known for being a fitness junkie, is maintaining a rigorous routine even during pregnancy.

On Friday, the 'Scoop' actress was seen working out in the gym.

In the clip shared on her official Instagram handle, she was seen doing an inclined chest workout with a set of heavy dumbbells. Karishma concluded her intense workout session with some deadlifts. Her blossoming baby bump is visible from the outfit she’s wearing.

“Common preggos!!! Let’s work out!! I missed posting my gym videos ?? Did you too ??," she captioned the post.

On April 6 this year, Karishma and her husband Varun Bangera announced that they are all set to welcome their first child.

The couple took to social media and shared the exciting news, saying, “A little Miracle , Our greatest gift — August 2026”.

Karishma and Varun's love saga commenced back in 2021. After being in a relationship for some time, the couple got engaged in a small ceremony the same year. They finally tied the knot in February 2022.

Work-wise, Karishma was last seen in the spy thriller "Lahore Confidential", directed by Kunal Kohli.

--IANS

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