Mom Deanne Panday drops a glimpse of son Ahaan Panday's first ramp walk

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) The mother of 'Saiyaara' fame actor Ahaan Panday, Deanne Panday, has also jumped on the ongoing "2026 is the new 2016" trend.

In her latest social media post, Deanne gave her Insta Fam a peek into Ahaan's first ramp walk, which he performed for her close friend, Nandita Mahtani.

Ahaan was seen walking the ramp in a white coat and matching trousers, paired with comfy yet stylish sneakers.

Some of the other highlights for 2016 for Deanne included being a part of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's wedding, hitting the gym, and spending time with her loved ones.

Dropping these memorable throwback clicks on social media, she shared, "A bit late for the 2016 trend...But it brought back such beautiful memories...We miss you Dadi...My friend @bipashabasu @iamksgofficial got married..@ahaanpandayy did his first ramp walk for my close friend @nanditamahtani...We spent so much time at the gym,our best memories @mamtaanand10_10 we were super fit ha ? @alannapanday was here with us staying in mumbai...My family love you always & forever (sic)."

In December, as Ahaan celebrated his 27th birthday, Deanne wished her son with a heartfelt post.

Posting a couple of childhood stills of Ahaan on social media, Deanne penned, "Happy birthday to our love & life...You make us so happy, so proud. From the child that you were to the man that you are today, there is no one like you, you are just different. You are love, you wear your heart on your sleeve."

"Stay real no matter what the world throws at you son.

Be you,as you are so beautiful inside out. Love you so much...Happy Birthday to our sunshine , everyone’s Sunshine," she added.

Before that, Deanne recalled the first time she ever saw a billboard of her son from his debut drama, "Saiyaara", co-starring Aneet Padda.

"It’s been a little over 3 months since Ahaan & me saw his first ever billboard. What a joyful ride that night & ever since for our son & family.So much gratitude for all the love you all have shown our son. Blessed to have experienced the purest form of joy", her post read.

