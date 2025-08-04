Mohit Suri reveals Varun Dhawan’s favourite film directed by him

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Director Mohit Suri, who is basking in the humongous success of his recent directorial ‘Saiyaara’, has shared Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s favourite film of his.

Mohit recently spoke with IANS, celebrating the success of ‘Saiyaara’. During the chat, he was asked about making a landmark hit per decade for each generation.

Responding to the same, Mohit told IANS, “One of my actor friends Varun Dhawan told me that his favorite is ‘Awarapan’, which came out in 2007. I think that's what a filmmaker's career boils down to. I think more than just making that one few films, I mean you'll have hits, you'll have flops. I think Aditya Chopra sir told me something very nice. He said, ‘Only the filmmaker will go wrong or right. It's only the people who play the risk who have the big hits and the big flops also and those have the cult ones, the ones that have gone into consciousness and have survived so many years’”.

He added, “So I'm glad I'm a part of if not three of them, two of them at least in two different generations. Especially when it comes to the love component and in the end, the money is important, the business is important, the luxury is great but all filmmakers, I think in the end want to do one thing is they want to know if they've touched you, if they matter to you, if you have felt it and I think both ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Saiyaara’ have touched some people in a very emotional level and I think that you cannot reduce”.

The film is now inching towards the INR 300 crore mark, a first for Mohit and the industry with regards to its debutants.

