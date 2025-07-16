Mohit Suri reveals cardinal rule about his music sittings with Mithoon

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Director Mohit Suri, who is known for ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Awarapan’, ‘Ek Villain’ and others, has shared that the cardinal rule, which he started 20 years ago, and still follows to this day.

Mohit spoke with IANS on Wednesday, and said that he always goes to music composer Mithoon’s office, and doesn’t call him to his place.

The music composer and the director have been working together for 20 years. Their collaboration started with ‘Woh Lamhe’.

When asked about how their creative partnership has evolved in 20 years and trickled down into the song ‘Dhun’ from the upcoming movie ‘Saiyaara’, he told IANS, “It feels like yesterday, when I met him at MHADA. Even today, when I go to his studio, I have maintained one thing that I will always go to his office and jam with him”.

When asked what’s the reason behind this rule, Mohit said, “I find that place a little pious. I feel like there is a lot, I don't know, something is made there. We have done a great job there. Even I get surprised by myself in that place. I don't know what is it. It's a flat in MHADA where his studio is. It's just something that I get cut off from the rest of the world. We can only talk about music, we can only talk about the story there”.

Earlier, Mohit called ‘Saiyaara’ an homage to the love stories that he has grown up loving.While all his other films were made under the banner of Vishesh Films, with ‘Saiyaara’, Mohit has moved into the territory of Yash Raj Films. ‘Saiyaara’ brings together YRF and Mohit for the first time.

Produced by YRF, ‘Saiyaara’ is set to release in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

--IANS

aa/