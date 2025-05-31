May 31, 2025 2:01 PM हिंदी

Mohit Suri calls ‘Saiyaara’ an ode to his favourite love stories

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Director Mohit Suri, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Saiyaara’, has called it an homage to the love stories that he has grown up loving.

Mohit is known for his musical hits like ‘Zeher’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, the cult-classic ‘Awarapan’ and the blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’.

While all the aforementioned films were made under the banner of Vishesh Films, with ‘Saiyaara’, Mohit has moved into the territory of Yash Raj Films.

‘Saiyaara’ brings together YRF and Mohit, both known for creating timeless romances for an intense love story, and introduces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda (of ‘Big Girls Don't Cry’ fame) as the next YRF heroine.

Talking about the film, Mohit said, “I feel you can tell so many beautiful stories and take people along so many journeys and celebrate so many emotions but romantic genre is always special. ‘Saiyaara’ is my homage to the love stories I love and the sweeping romances that I have come across through my life. I have been fortunate to have met so many people who have been kind enough to share their incredible love stories with me”.

He further mentioned, “I’m delighted to see this unanimous response to the teaser of ‘Saiyaara’. I’m thrilled for Ahaan and Aneet. They deserve all the love because they have really put in everything for people to connect so deeply with the teaser of ‘Saiyaara’. I share this moment with my incredible team and everyone at YRF. I hope people keep engaging and connecting with ‘Saiyaara’ as we peel every layer of emotion, every season of love through our marketing campaign”.

Produced by YRF, ‘Saiyaara’ is set to release in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

