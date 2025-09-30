Mohit Malik, Shrenu Parikh seek divine blessings at Tiruttani Murugan Temple ahead of 'Ganesh Kartikey' show

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malik and Shrenu Parikh, who are set to star in the upcoming mythological show 'Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki Ganesh Kartikey', visited the sacred Tiruttani Murugan Temple, Tamil Nadu, to seek divine blessings.

Mohit Malik, who essays the role of Lord Shiva, shared, “Visiting the Tiruttani Murugan Temple was a truly humbling and soul-stirring experience for me. As someone portraying Lord Shiva, meditating in such a sacred space brought a sense of calm and connection that is beyond words.”

He added, “We performed a pooja seeking blessings for our new journey, and it felt like the most perfect way to begin this chapter. Interestingly, my footwear got misplaced at the temple, something I have always believed to be a very auspicious sign. In that moment, it felt like a gentle message of grace and acceptance from the divine, reassuring me that we are on the right path with Ganesh Kartikey.”

Malik concluded, “This experience will always remain etched in my heart, and I carry that energy with me into my performance.” Shrenu Parikh, who plays Goddess Parvati, expressed, “Stepping into the Tiruttani Murugan Temple filled me with immense gratitude and reverence. I was truly mesmerised by the beauty of its architecture and the serenity of the surroundings. The 365 steps that lead up to the temple felt symbolic to me, as each step represents the 365 days of the year, a reminder of devotion and perseverance every single day.”

She further added, “As we performed the pooja together, I could feel a powerful sense of positivity and devotion surrounding our team and this show. Portraying Goddess Parvati is an honour, and seeking blessings at such a sacred abode felt like the most meaningful way to begin this journey.” Parikh concluded, “I am certain that the energy of this place will reflect in the way we bring our characters to life on screen.”

The other cast of the show Ekansh Kathrotiya, who essays the role of Lord Ganesha, and Subhan Khab, who essays the role of Lord Kartikey, were also seen joining Mohit and Shrenu on their divine trip. The mythological saga is said to be a tale that brings alive the bond of Shiv Parivaar and the inspiring journey of Ganesh and Kartikey. The show debuts on the 6th of October.

–IANS

rd/