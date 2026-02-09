Mohit Chauhan reveals what connected him with ‘Mann Hawa’ from Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Assi’

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Playback singer Mohit Chauhan, who has crooned the song ‘Mann Hawa’ from the upcoming film ‘Assi’, has shared that he fell in love with the honesty of the song from its first note.

‘Mann Hawa’ is a soulful yet stirring track that perfectly mirrors the spirit of this fast-paced investigative courtroom drama that dares to ask uncomfortable questions. It is composed by Rochak Kohli with lyrics furnished by Kumaar, and brought alive by the evocative voices of Mohit Chauhan, Parampara Tandon, and Rochak Kohli, the song captures the inner strength and quiet courage it takes to stand tall against the world.

Talking about the song, Mohit Chauhan said, ''Songs that unfold a story have always resonated with me, and I’ve always been drawn to those that have something to say. 'Mann Hawa' felt honest from the first note, and while recording it, I found myself just following the emotion and letting the story breathe”.

Anubhav Sinha shared, “‘Mann Hawa’ is not just a song, it is the emotional heartbeat of ‘Assi’. In a story that challenges truths and confronts the uncomfortable, this track stands for the courage to speak up, to rise, and to stand tall against all odds. It celebrates the strength we find within ourselves when we choose to confront the world with honesty and resilience”.

‘Mann Hawa’ is about choosing resilience over fear, truth over silence, and conviction over compromise. It gently uplifts the heart while instilling a sense of resolve, making you feel empowered to fight for yourself and what you believe in no matter the odds.

The film stars Taapsee Pannu in lead along with Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is a Benaras Media Works production, directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha. The film is set to release in theatres on February 20, 2026.

