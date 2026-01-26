Mohanlal's L367 to be directed by 'Meppadiyan' director Vishnu Mohan

Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) The makers of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's upcoming film L 367 on Monday announced that the film would be directed by Vishnu Mohan, best known for his National Award winning debut film 'Meppadiyan'.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which is being tentatively referred to as L367, is being produced by producer Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

The film is to be written and directed by Vishnu Mohan, who made a strong mark with his debut ‘Meppadiyan’, which went on to win a National Award. Mounted on a grand scale, L367 is set to be one of the biggest productions in the history of Sree Gokulam Movies. The project will be co-produced by Baiju Gopalan and V C Praveen, with Krishnamoorthy serving as its executive producer.

Actor Mohanlal, who took to his social media timelines to pen his thoughts on the new film, wrote, "With immense joy, I announce my next project, #L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Looking forward to this new chapter and seeking all your love, blessings, and good wishes as we begin this beautiful journey together."

Featuring a massive canvas, the film is expected to bring together leading actors and top technical talents from abroad as well as Bollywood. The makers are planning to begin shooting soon. Sources in the unit say that more details regarding the cast and technical crew will be made shortly.

Sree Gokulam Movies currently has an impressive lineup of major projects under production, including Suresh Gopi’s 'Ottakomban', Jayaram - Kalidas Jayaram-starrer 'Aashakal Aayiram', Jayasurya’s 'Kathanar', a Nivin Pauly-B Unnikrishnan film, and 'Killer', directed by S J Suryah. With L367 joining this slate, the banner continues to strengthen its presence as a powerhouse in Malayalam cinema.

