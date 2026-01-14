Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' to release on April 2 this year

Chennai, Jan 14 (IANS) The makers of director Jeethu Joseph's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Drishyam 3', featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 2, 2026.

Well known production house Aashirvad Cinemas, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Years passed. The past didn’t. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release | April 2, 2026."

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions for the film in December last year. A video clip of the actor cutting a cake in front of the entire unit to celebrate the completion of his portions had gone viral.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had begun work on this film on the eve of receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, last year.

The film, which is the third instalment in the highly rated franchise, was formally launched with a traditional puja ceremony that was held at a law college near Kochi in September last year.

Director Jeethu Joseph, addressing the media ahead of the launch, had revealed that 'Drishyam 3' would explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty, the iconic character played by Mohanlal in the film.

“The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story,” Joseph had explained.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor, a long-time collaborator of Mohanlal and a key force behind the success of the Drishyam series, had said that the decision to move forward with the third instalment came after extensive discussions.

“The phenomenal response to the first two parts convinced us that Georgekutty’s journey had more to tell. Only after detailed talks with Jeethu did we finalize this new version,” Perumbavoor had stated.

The unit shot at a number of places including Thodupuzha and Vagamon, with the final five-day schedule taking place at Ernakulam.

The Drishyam films have achieved cult status in Indian cinema for their gripping storytelling, intricate suspense, and Mohanlal’s acclaimed performance.

The first film, released in 2013, set new benchmarks in Malayalam cinema, while its sequel, released in 2021, drew record-breaking viewership both in theatres and on streaming platforms.

