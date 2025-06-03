Mohanlal wishes ‘dear’ wife Suchitra on birthday

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has showered love on his wife Suchitra as she turned a year older on Tuesday.

Mohanlal took to Instagram and shared a picture, which shows the cheerful couple posing together. Mohanlal and Suchitra are wearing coordinated beige-toned outfits. The star is dressed in a loose, textured top paired with a matching beret and stylish red-tinted sunglasses.

Suchitra can be seen smiling warmly, wearing dark sunglasses and a long beaded necklace.

“Happy Birthday Dear Suchi,” Mohanlal wrote for his wife.

It was in 1988, when Mohanlal married Suchitra, daughter of the Tamil film producer K. Balaji. The couple has two children Pranav and Vismaya. Pranav has acted in a few films, debuting in Mohanlal's Onnaman in 2001.

The 64-year-old Mohanlal has a career spanning over four decades, during which he has acted in more than 400 films. He has been feted with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 2009, he became the first actor in India to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

The actor was recently seen in “Thudarum”. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, “Thudarum” is a crime thriller film. It also stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Praba, and Aravind.

He will next be seen in the family drama “Hridayapoorvam” directed by Sathyan Anthikad from a screenplay by Sonu T. P., based on a story by Anthikad's son Akhil Sathyan. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan and S. P. Charan. Hridayapoorvam is scheduled to be released theatrically August 28.

Mohanlal also has epic action drama “Vrusshabha” alongside Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S. Khan, Srikanth Meka, and Ragini Dwivedi.

--IANS

dc/