Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 3' makers to get Rs 100 crore investment from popular production house

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) A well known production house has now announced that it is to invest a whopping Rs 100 crore in the production house that is producing director Jeethu Joseph's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Drishyam 3', featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead.

Popular production house Pen Studios, on Friday, announced that it was to invest Rs 100 crore in Aashirvad Cinemas, the production house producing 'Drishyam 3', for the film.

Taking to its social media timelines, Pen Studios said, "Pen Studios backs one of India’s most iconic thrillers. ₹100 Cr investment. #Drishyam3 in Cinemas 21st May."

It also went on to release a motion poster that read, "Pen Studios to invest Rs 100 crore in Aashirvad Cinemas through Panorama Studios for the film 'Drishyam 3', starring Mohanlal."

For the unaware, the film's release, which was scheduled for April 2 this year, had to be postponed in the wake of the tense situation persisting in the gulf. The film is now slated for release on May 21.

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions for the film in December last year. A video clip of the actor cutting a cake in front of the entire unit to celebrate the completion of his portions had gone viral.

Mohanlal had begun work on this film on the eve of receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, last year.

The film, which is the third instalment in the highly rated franchise, was formally launched with a traditional puja ceremony that was held at a law college near Kochi in September last year.

Director Jeethu Joseph, addressing the media ahead of the launch, had revealed that 'Drishyam 3' would explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty, the iconic character played by Mohanlal in the film.

“The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story,” Joseph had explained.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor, a long-time collaborator of Mohanlal and a key force behind the success of the Drishyam series, had said that the decision to move forward with the third instalment came after extensive discussions.

“The phenomenal response to the first two parts convinced us that Georgekutty’s journey had more to tell. Only after detailed talks with Jeethu did we finalize this new version,” Perumbavoor had stated.

The unit shot at a number of places including Thodupuzha and Vagamon, with the final five-day schedule taking place at Ernakulam.

The Drishyam films have achieved cult status in Indian cinema for their gripping storytelling, intricate suspense, and Mohanlal’s acclaimed performance.

The first film, released in 2013, set new benchmarks in Malayalam cinema, while its sequel, released in 2021, drew record-breaking viewership both in theatres and on streaming platforms.

--IANS

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