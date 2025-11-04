November 04, 2025 12:16 PM हिंदी

Mohanlal sends love to 'Ichakka' Mammootty for winning the Kerala State Film Awards

Mohanlal sends love to 'Ichakka' Mammootty for winning the Kerala State Film Awards

Kerala, Nov 4 (IANS) Mollywood heartthrob Mohanlal sent love to 'Ichakka' Mammootty for winning the 'Best Actor' at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards.

Taking to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Mohanlal penned, "Heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards! Special love to my Ichakka for winning Best Actor (sic)".

Congratulating all the winners of the prestigious awards, the 'L2' actor added, "Congratulations to Shamla Hamza for being honoured as Best Actress, and to Chidambaram for the Best Director award. A huge round of applause to Manjummal Boys for winning Best Movie. Appreciation also to Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Jyothirmayi, and Darshana Rajendran for their exceptional performances this year."

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been honored for his praiseworthy performance in filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan's horror thriller "Bramayugam".

Additionally, Shamla Hamza bagged the award for 'Best Actress' for her work in Fasil Muhammed's "Feminichi Fathima".

Chidambaram, who helmed the survival thriller "Manjummel Boys" was given not only the award for 'Best Director' but also the title for 'Best Original Screenplay'.

Meanwhile, "Manjummal Boys" has been chosen as the 'Best Movie' this year.

The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced during a press conference by Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian.

Headed by actor Prakash Raj, the jury panel also included director Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker Jibu Jacob, screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, Sound designer and director Nithin Lukose, and actor, writer, and dubbing artiste Baghyalakshmi.

Talking about "Bramayugam", the project produced by YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios, features Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari in key roles, along with others.

Released on February 15, 2024, "Bramayugam" turned out to be a box office success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Neil Nitin Mukesh poses with wife Rukmini: ‘Love makes you lose yourself, beautifully’

Neil Nitin Mukesh poses with wife Rukmini: ‘Love makes you lose yourself, beautifully’

Amitabh Bachchan beams with pride as he wishes grandson Agastya Nanda success and love for ‘Ikkis’

Amitabh Bachchan beams with pride as he wishes grandson Agastya Nanda success and love for ‘Ikkis’

Abhishek Banerjee on Jana: Never imagined this quirky guy would become such an integral thread

Abhishek Banerjee on Jana: Never imagined this quirky guy would become such an integral thread

Kirti Kulhari calls McLeod Ganj one of her favorite places in India

Kirti Kulhari calls McLeod Ganj one of her favorite places in India

ESTIC2025 marked by India’s big deep-tech leap: Jitendra Singh

ESTIC2025 marked by India’s big deep-tech leap: Jitendra Singh

Ram Charan says India's world cup win will inspire young girls to 'believe & dream'

Ram Charan says India's world cup win will inspire young girls to 'believe & dream'

Bangladesh: NCP alleges attempt to derail Feb 2026 election by faction within Yunus-led interim govt

Bangladesh: NCP alleges attempt to derail Feb 2026 election by faction within Yunus-led interim govt

GJEPC calls for customs overhaul, concessional credit to boost gems, jewellery exports

GJEPC calls for customs overhaul, concessional credit to boost gems, jewellery exports

Ankita Konwar says hubby Milind Soman is kind of ‘rare that mediocrity can’t ever touch” in heartfelt birthday post

Ankita Konwar says hubby Milind Soman is kind of ‘rare that mediocrity can’t ever touch” in heartfelt birthday post

Smriti, Jemimah and Deepti named in ICC Women’s World Cup Team of the Tournament

Smriti, Jemimah and Deepti named in ICC Women’s World Cup Team of the Tournament