Mohanlal sends love to 'Ichakka' Mammootty for winning the Kerala State Film Awards

Kerala, Nov 4 (IANS) Mollywood heartthrob Mohanlal sent love to 'Ichakka' Mammootty for winning the 'Best Actor' at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards.

Taking to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, Mohanlal penned, "Heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards! Special love to my Ichakka for winning Best Actor (sic)".

Congratulating all the winners of the prestigious awards, the 'L2' actor added, "Congratulations to Shamla Hamza for being honoured as Best Actress, and to Chidambaram for the Best Director award. A huge round of applause to Manjummal Boys for winning Best Movie. Appreciation also to Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Jyothirmayi, and Darshana Rajendran for their exceptional performances this year."

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been honored for his praiseworthy performance in filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan's horror thriller "Bramayugam".

Additionally, Shamla Hamza bagged the award for 'Best Actress' for her work in Fasil Muhammed's "Feminichi Fathima".

Chidambaram, who helmed the survival thriller "Manjummel Boys" was given not only the award for 'Best Director' but also the title for 'Best Original Screenplay'.

Meanwhile, "Manjummal Boys" has been chosen as the 'Best Movie' this year.

The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced during a press conference by Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian.

Headed by actor Prakash Raj, the jury panel also included director Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker Jibu Jacob, screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, Sound designer and director Nithin Lukose, and actor, writer, and dubbing artiste Baghyalakshmi.

Talking about "Bramayugam", the project produced by YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios, features Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari in key roles, along with others.

Released on February 15, 2024, "Bramayugam" turned out to be a box office success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024.

