Mohanlal plays a character called T S Lovelajan in Tharun Moorthy's #L366

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Thursday disclosed that he played a policeman called T S Lovelajan in director Tharun Moorthy's upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as #L366.

Taking to his social media timelines, Mohanlal wrote, "Introducing pure love in human form - T.S. Lovelajan." The actor also shared a poster of his look in the film. In the poster, Mohanlal is seen in the khaki dress of a policeman but appears to be wearing slippers and holding his police boots in his hand. He seems to be slightly arching his back, as if looking to check if someone or something is present.

It was only a week ago that the actor had announced that he had joined the sets of the film. Mohanlal had taken to his social media timelines to make the announcement. He had then said, "Starting this journey with gratitude as I join the sets of #L366. Thankful for all your blessings and prayers."

The film has triggered huge expecations as the ace director is joining hands with the Malayalam Superstar again for this project, after the phenomenal success of their blockbuster film together titled 'Thudaram'.

It may be recalled that last December, the ace director, whose film 'Thudarum' went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, had officially announced that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and he would be reuniting for another film.

Taking to his X timeline, Tharun Moorthy had then said, "When a storyteller and a legend meet again, a universe stirs. After 'Thudarum', I and @Mohanlal embark on another voyage, carried by the vision of Ashiq Usman Productions. Rolling Soon..."

Now, work on that film has begun and Mohanlal has joined the sets of the film.

For the unaware, 'Thudarum' was a crime action drama that featured Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film had triggered huge excitement among fans for a number of reasons.

The first and foremost reason was that this film featured actress Shobana opposite Mohanlal after almost 19 years. Their onscreen pairing is among the most loved in Malayalam cinema. The next reason was that this film was actor Mohanlal’s 360th film and his 56th film with actress Shobana.

'Thudarum' shattered box office records when it released earlier last year. It emerged a huge blockbuster, collecting over a whopping Rs 100 crore in just Kerala alone.

Mohanlal put out a poster on his social media timelines that read, "A new chapter in Kerala box office history. A 100 crore Kerala gross."

He also wrote, "#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office! A milestone that we created together! Thank you, Kerala."

