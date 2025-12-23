Mohan G Kshatriyan's historical epic 'Draupathi 2' to hit screens on January 23?

Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, director Mohan G's eagerly awaited Tamil-Telugu historical drama 'Draupathi 2' will hit screens on January 23 next year.

Although there has been no official announcement on the release date of the film as yet, director Mohan G Kshatriyan's retweeting of a tweet that claimed the film would release on January 23 has lent credibility to the rumour.

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, 'Draupathi 2', has triggered huge interest among fans.

Sources say the film is set in the 14th century and that it unfolds against the backdrop of the rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that the makers in November this year released the striking first look of actress Rakshana Induchoodan as Draupathi Devi in the film.

Rakshana Induchoodan was seen sporting a look that was both dignified and commanding, capturing the cultural depth, poise, and strength associated with the character.

Apart from Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan, actor and cinematographer Natti Natraj will be seen essaying a key role.

The film will also feature actors Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vela Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan, further strengthening the film’s historical scale and dramatic presence.

The film boasts of a good technical team as well. It's Telugu dialogues have been penned by Samrat, while Ghibran Vaibodha has scored the music.

Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar and Thanika Tony is in charge of choreography.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh while editing is by Devaraj. Art direction has been done by Kamalnathan.

Sources say that post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace.

--IANS

mkr/