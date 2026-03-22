Modinagar railway station gets makeover under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, passengers elated

Ghaziabad, March 22 (IANS) The Modinagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district has undergone a complete makeover, effecting systemic upgrades for various facilities and uplifting overall passengers’ experience, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Various new amenities have been introduced at the railway station, including clean and spacious waiting rooms, elevators and lifts for a comfortable experience of commuters.

The station now features a modern building, a spacious circulating area, comfortable waiting rooms, and a newly constructed foot overbridge. Additionally, the ticket counters have been reorganised to ensure that passengers face no difficulties while purchasing tickets.

Clean restrooms and improved sanitation systems have also been implemented to provide passengers with a hygienic environment.

The station, equipped with these modern amenities have gone operational, giving passengers a far superior and more comfortable travel experience than ever before.

Many local residents shared their excitement about the renovated complex. Many said that previously the station lacked seating arrangements and even basic amenities; however, now the situation has changed completely. These new upgrades have brought significant relief to passengers and have greatly enhanced the overall station experience.

Krish, a passenger, sharing his first-hand experience, told IANS, “The facilities at Modinagar station have improved significantly compared to before. We have witnessed a massive transformation here recently, and every aspect has been meticulously organised."

Another passenger, Amit, remarked, "Lifts have now been installed at the station. Several trains that previously did not stop here will now make scheduled halts. The ticket office has been newly constructed, and the level of cleanliness is far superior to what it used to be. Furthermore, a waiting room facility has also been made available."

Another passenger, Mahatma Beni Das, observed, "Previously, this was merely a small platform; however, it has now evolved into a truly beautiful station. Special attention has also been paid to maintaining cleanliness here."

Notably, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, more than 1,300 railway stations are being rapidly modernised across the country. The revamp of Modinagar railway station in Ghaziabad marks another chapter in this initiative.

--IANS

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