June 22, 2025 4:32 PM हिंदी

Modi govt opened up one million sq km basin in big push for India’s oil-gas hunt, says Hardeep Puri

Modi govt opened up one million sq km basin in big push for India’s oil-gas hunt, says Hardeep Puri (File Photo)

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The Narendra Modi government has opened up for oil and gas exploration, a staggering one million sq km of India’s 3.5 million sq km sedimentary basin, which was off-limits for hydrocarbon exploration earlier, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday.

“Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, this entire ‘No-Go’ area has now been opened - to boost domestic output and cut import dependence,” the minister said.

He further stated that, along with the new law to govern exploration and production, several measures have been taken towards ease of doing business in the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) sector.

The Modi government has replaced the earlier New Exploration and Licensing Policy (NELP) with the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) to accelerate the oil and gas hunt in the country.

Under OALP IX, around 38 per cent of bids came for these newly opened zones, while in the next round of OALP X, this figure could rise to 75 per cent, the minister said.

He pointed out that OALP X is India’s largest ever round with as many as 25 Blocks on offer for oil and gas exploration in 13 sedimentary basins of the country, stretching across a vast 1,91,986.21 sq. km area.

While six of these hydrocarbon exploration blocks are on land, six are in offshore shallow water, one is in deep water, and 12 are in ultra-deep-water areas, Puri explained.

“The spotlight is now turning towards high-potential zones. The Andaman Sea, once unexplored, may soon emerge as India’s Guyana-scale success story. And then, that’s going to be truly India’s Big Oil Moment!” the minister remarked.

The minister had earlier said that the Indian hydrocarbon sector is entering a new era of accelerated exploration and development through investor-friendly reforms, swift approvals, scientific exploration, and a strong emphasis on sustainability.

Minister Puri stated that in the next two decades, 25 per cent of the world’s incremental energy demand growth will come from India

Reflecting on the past, Puri said 2006 and 2016 were a “dull decade” marred by policy paralysis and procedural delays, leading to the exit of global energy giants like BG, ENI, and Santos. However, the tide has turned. “We were determined to unlock India’s untapped energy potential, estimated at approximately 42 billion tonnes of oil and oil equivalent of gas,” he added.

--IANS

sps/dpb

LATEST NEWS

FairPoint: Congress sees weakness, but India's diplomacy stands strong in chaotic world

FairPoint: Congress sees weakness, but India's diplomacy stands strong in chaotic world

1st Test: First half hour will be crucial, hopefully England get more runs on board, says Tongue

1st Test: First half hour will be crucial, hopefully England get more runs on board, says Tongue

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan producer says the film is 'worthy of Thalapathy’s legacy'

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan producer says the film is 'worthy of Thalapathy’s legacy'

Nikita Rawal reveals a surprising detail about late Air India crash crew member Lamnunthem Singson

Nikita Rawal reveals a surprising detail about late Air India crash crew member Lamnunthem Singson

Jackie Shroff lends support to Hetal Dave's biopic 'Sumo Didi'

Jackie Shroff lends support to Hetal Dave's biopic 'Sumo Didi'

US committed great crime: Iran slams strike on nuclear sites, calls for UN action

US committed great crime: Iran slams strike on its nuclear sites, calls for UN action

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on why middle-class families are skipping theatres

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on why middle-class families are skipping theatres

Bank of Maharashtra, IOB and Punjab & Sindh offering highest FD rates among PSU banks

Bank of Maharashtra, IOB, Punjab & Sind offering highest FD rates among PSU banks

BrahMos-armed frigate ‘Tamal’ to be commissioned on July 1 at Russian port: Navy

BrahMos-armed frigate ‘Tamal’ to be commissioned on July 1 at Russian port

Kussh Sinha shares why he believes sister Sonakshi Sinha is the perfect fit for ‘Nikita Roy’

Kussh Sinha shares why he believes sister Sonakshi Sinha is the perfect fit for ‘Nikita Roy’