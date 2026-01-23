Adani Green Energy reports 37 pc energy sales growth in 9 months of FY26

Ahmedabad, Jan 23 (IANS) Adani Green Energy on Friday reported 37 per cent growth (year-on-year) in energy sales during the first nine month this fiscal (FY26), propelled by robust capacity additions and strong operational performance.

While operational capacity grew 48 per cent YoY to 17.2 GW, reinforcing leadership in energy transition, greenfield addition stood at 5.6 GW in 2025, nearly 14 per cent of countrywide solar and wind addition.

AGEL added 2,995 MW greenfield capacity in the nine months of FY26, which is over 90 per cent of capacity addition in the entire FY25.

While revenue growth increased by 25 per cent YoY to Rs 8,508 crore, EBITDA was up 24 per cent (on-year) to Rs 7,921 crore.

“In calendar year 2026, Adani Green Energy has continued its exceptional growth trajectory, adding 5.6 GW of renewable energy capacity — representing nearly 14 per cent of all new solar and wind capacity installed across India,” said Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy.

This achievement further cements our position as the country’s leading green energy provider, with our operational capacity now reaching 17.2 GW.

“Our landmark Khavda project, the world’s largest renewable energy installation, is progressing at an accelerated pace. We are on track for deployment of one of the world's largest single-location battery energy storage project in coming months. Our hydro pumped storage project on Chitravathi river in Andhra Pradesh is also on track,” Khanna added.

In the first nine months of this financial year, the company has generated more than 27 billion units of clean electricity — enough to power a nation the size of Azerbaijan for an entire year.

“Being recognized as the World’s No. 1 Green Utility in the latest annual rankings by Energy Intelligence is a testament to our commitment to shaping a sustainable future, while consistently creating value for all stakeholders,” Khanna noted.

AGEL is steadily progressing in the development of the massive 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat. This is spread over an area of 538 sq km, almost five times the city of Paris. This project will set a global benchmark for the development of ultra large-scale renewable energy plants.

