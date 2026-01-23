'When you think of the team, you have to swallow bitter pills,' Kaneria on Babar being denied strike in BBL

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria while reacting to Babar Azam’s early exit from the Big Bash League and an on-field incident with Steve Smith, where the former Pakistan captain was denied a strike, stated that when a player thinks of the team, he must sometimes be prepared to “swallow bitter pills."

Babar was struggling for runs in the ongoing BBL season. He scored just 202 runs in 11 games. He left BBL midway and returned to Pakistan to join his national team to commence preparations for upcoming international matches.

Reacting to reports suggesting that Babar felt 'disrespected' during the Sydney Sixers match, Kaneria said such situations are part and parcel of professional cricket and should not be viewed emotionally.

“Social media creates unnecessary chaos. Babar was denied a strike, and Rizwan was also recalled earlier. These things happen in team sports. No one does these things intentionally. Even in the IPL, when players don’t perform or when team balance is needed, decisions are taken. That doesn’t mean something dramatic has happened. Even Tilak Varma was called back in a game," Kaneria told IANS.

"Cricket is a team game. You don’t play individually; this is not tennis or golf. All eleven players share responsibility. If the captain feels runs are not coming or the team needs a player back, he can call him. There is nothing wrong with that," he added.

Advising Babar to look beyond the noise, Kaneria added that professionalism lies in accepting tough calls with maturity. “Babar doesn’t need to be upset. If the team needs him, he should come back respectfully. When you think of the team, sometimes you have to swallow bitter pills, and that’s okay. The team should always come first,” he concluded.

--IANS

sds/bc