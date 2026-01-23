Vadivukkarasi's horror thriller 'Granny' to hit screens on January 30

Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) The makers of director Vijaya Kumaaran's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'Granny', featuring veteran actress Vadivukkarasi in the lead, on Friday announced that the film would hit screens on January 30 this year.

It may be recalled that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already cleared the film for release with a clean U/A certificate.

For the unaware, actor Vijay Sethupathi had only recently released the film's title as 'Granny'. In fact, on January 8 this year, Vijay Sethupathi had taken to his X timeline to release the title of the film.

Releasing the title poster, Vijay Sethupathi had written,"Here is the first look poster of VijayaMary Universal Media Production No.1 Titled as #GRANNY. Directed #Vijayakumaaran #Vadivukkarasi @iamsingapuli @actordhileepan @vijaysonofgod #Vijayamary @kukarthik1 @Gv_Aparna01 #Actorgajaraja @AnanthNag24 @teamaimpr."

The title poster released by Vijay Sethupathi had Vadivukkarasi, sporting an eerie look. Dressed as an old woman with flowing white hair, the actress appears to hold up a lantern in one hand while she is seen holding a staff in her other hand. Inside her, the silhouettes of two children are seen standing in a pathway that is surrounded by spirits. The title poster aroused the curiousity of onlookers, triggering interest in the film.

'Granny', apart from Vadivukkarasi, will also feature actor Dhileepan, the cousin of ace director A R Murugadoss, in a pivotal role. Actress G V Aparna too will be seen in an important role in the film which will also feature actor Singampuli.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by A Manikandan. It will have music by Chellaiah Pandian and editing by M S Gopi. Art direction for the film has been handled by PBK Mahendran. Stunts in the horror thriller, which has been co-produced by T Saravanan, have been choreographed by Action Prakash.

