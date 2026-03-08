March 08, 2026 10:59 PM हिंदी

Modern tech can help identify potential faults, minimise risk to linemen: Minister

Modern tech can help identify potential faults, minimise risk to linemen: Minister

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, has emphasised the need to strengthen safety culture at the workplace through consistent use of personal protective equipment, proper shutdown confirmation before undertaking maintenance work, and regular capacity-building and training.

Speaking at the ‘Lineman Diwas’ organised by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Naik said that the day, observed during National Safety Week, acknowledges the dedication of frontline power sector workers who ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the country.

He highlighted that the adoption of modern technologies such as smart grids, real-time monitoring systems, AI-enabled predictive maintenance, and drone-based inspections can help identify potential faults in advance and minimise risk to field personnel.

Referring to the theme of the sixth edition of Lineman Diwas — ‘Seva, Suraksha, Swabhiman’ — the minister said it reflects the spirit of service, safety, and dignity of the power sector’s frontline workforce.

‘Lineman Diwas’ is aimed at acknowledging the tireless dedication and invaluable services of linemen and ground maintenance staff, whose contributions are critical to ensuring the reliable delivery of electricity services across the country.

Around 250 linemen and supervisors from over 66 State and private power distribution and generation companies, along with transmission licensees across India, participated in the event.

The gathering provided a platform to share experiences, discuss operational challenges in maintaining uninterrupted power supply, and exchange insights on safety practices while promoting collaborative learning among participants, according to Ministry of Power.

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), observed that during harsh weather or natural disasters, when people remain indoors, linemen step out to restore electricity and ensure continuity of power supply.

He noted that despite increasing automation in the sector, it is the linemen on the ground who ultimately restore systems and keep the network running. He emphasised that all field personnel should be equipped with standardised safety kits and tools.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

India make history by clinching third title after beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: India make history by clinching third title after beating New Zealand by 96 runs

Trisha Krishnan responds to remarks made about her during an event

Trisha Krishnan responds to remarks made about her during an event

BPCL register third win, storm into final in the 41st PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey Tournament at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

PSPB Inter-Unit Hockey: BPCL register third win, storm into final

PV Sindhu hails Lakshya Sen’s ‘phenomenal run’ in All England Open

PV Sindhu hails Lakshya Sen’s ‘phenomenal run’ in All England Open

India beat Uruguay 4-0 in opener FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground at the Gachibowli Sports Complex in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: India beat Uruguay 4-0 in opener

Hugo Díaz Rodriguez strike secures Diamond Harbour's first-ever win in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Rodriguez strike secures Diamond Harbour's first-ever win

Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: England beat Italy, Korea overcome Austria (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: England beat Italy, Korea overcome Austria

Pakistan continues to have low conviction rates in child abuse cases: Report

Pakistan continues to have low conviction rates in child abuse cases: Report

US asked India to buy Russian oil to avoid China: Energy Secretary Wright

US asked India to buy Russian oil to avoid China: Energy Secretary Wright

Modern tech can help identify potential faults, minimise risk to linemen: Minister

Modern tech can help identify potential faults, minimise risk to linemen: Minister