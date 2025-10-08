Modern surveillance gadgets ensured infiltration attempts didn’t succeed in J&K: IG BSF

Srinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) Infiltration of terrorists from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir Valley has come down due to heightened surveillance and use of modern gadgets by the security forces, IG BSF frontier (Kashmir) said on Wednesday.

IG BSF Frontier (Kashmir), Ashok Yadav, told reporters that Infiltration attempts by terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have not succeeded due to the alertness of security forces and the use of modern surveillance gadgets along the LoC in Kashmir.

The top BSF officer, however, said that there are intelligence inputs that terrorists are waiting at the launch pads on the other side of the LoC. He said that the way BSF and the army have dominated the LoC through alertness and the use of modern surveillance gadgets has ensured that the infiltration attempts do not succeed.

“With winter about two months away, the terrorists will likely keep trying, but because of our area domination, we will ensure any attempt is detected and neutralised,” he said.

He added that it is difficult to predict the exact number of terrorists waiting for infiltration at the launch pads, as these numbers keep changing.

“All the terrorists at the launching pads are foreigners. The number of terrorists there keeps changing. However, according to intelligence inputs and analysis, it has been generally observed that around 100 to 120 terrorists are present at any given point in time,” he added.

About the reports that the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has joined hands with the Islamic State terror outfit, the officer said such developments are closely analysed by all the intelligence agencies.

“Based on that analysis, we carry out our operational planning together with all the security forces. It is in our knowledge and we are taking countermeasures on that,” he said.

J&K has a 740 km long LoC and a 240 km long international border (IB). The LoC is situated in the Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of the Valley and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in the Jammu district of the Jammu division.

The IB is situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of the Jammu division. The army guards the LoC while the BSF guards the IB.

The BSF also mans some LoC posts in the Valley in addition to forming the second line after the army to neutralise any terrorist who might have managed to cross the LoC.

