May 31, 2025 9:53 AM हिंदी

Mock drills under 'Operation Shield' to be conducted today in states, UTs bordering Pak

Mock drills under 'Operation Shield' to be conducted today in states, UTs bordering Pak

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) In a significant move to enhance national security preparedness, civil defence mock drills will be conducted on Saturday, under 'Operation Shield' across several states and Union Territories sharing borders with Pakistan.

The exercises are scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. and will be held in Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Chandigarh, focussing on regions closest to the border and most susceptible to cross-border threats.

Initially planned for May 29, the drills were rescheduled due to administrative reasons.

A government press release issued on May 29 confirmed the new date and emphasised the importance of this exercise in bolstering readiness and closing critical gaps identified during a similar nationwide drill conducted earlier this month on May 7.

'Operation Shield' is designed to simulate hostile situations, including air raid sirens, blackout protocols, and various emergency response actions to evaluate the preparedness of civil authorities, emergency services, and local populations.

The drills aim to replicate real-time scenarios that may arise from potential external threats, particularly in sensitive districts near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

According to official sources, complete blackouts will be enforced in identified vulnerable civilian areas across Punjab, except for essential services such as hospitals and emergency response units. Sirens will be sounded to alert residents, and mock response measures will be enacted to test how effectively communities and response agencies react under pressure.

Government officials highlighted that the previous nationwide exercise revealed several operational deficiencies, prompting the need for follow-up drills focussed specifically on high-risk zones.

This initiative underscores the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen civil defence mechanisms amid heightened regional security concerns.

The drills are expected to significantly improve inter-agency coordination, public awareness, and the ability of local systems to respond swiftly and efficiently in the event of any hostile act or natural disaster affecting the border regions.

--IANS

rs/rad

LATEST NEWS

Trump to double steel tariffs to 50 pc from next week

Trump to double steel tariffs to 50 pc from next week

India-Chile economic pact to boost global value chains

India-Chile economic pact to boost global value chains

Mock drills under 'Operation Shield' to be conducted today in states, UTs bordering Pak

Mock drills under 'Operation Shield' to be conducted today in states, UTs bordering Pak

At least 26 civilians killed in paramilitary forces attacks on three towns in Sudan: Govt

At least 26 civilians killed in paramilitary forces attacks on three towns in Sudan

PM Modi to celebrate Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy in MP today with major development push

PM Modi to celebrate Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy in MP today with major development push

'Whenever you feel game is going away, get him in’, says Pandya on Jasprit Bumrah’s crucial spell in Eliminator matchof Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at New Chandigarh on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI

IPL 2025: 'Whenever you feel game is going away, get him in’, says Pandya on Bumrah’s crucial spell

Rohit Sharma leads the charge as Mumbai Indians survive Sai Sudharsan scare in 20-run win over Gujarat Titans in Eliminator match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Friday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Rohit leads the charge as MI survive Sudharsan scare in 20-run win over GT

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar talks to Cyprus counterpart, appreciates support for backing India's fight against terrorism

Lorenzo Musetti rides new-found grit into third round, Holger Rune advances in five sets in men's singles round three in the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Friday. Photo credit: French Open/X

French Open: Musetti rides new-found grit into third round, Rune advances in five sets

Raj Kundra makes a shocking revelation regarding Rajasthan Royals: Press conference on June 2

Raj Kundra makes a shocking revelation regarding Rajasthan Royals: Press conference on June 2