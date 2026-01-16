January 17, 2026 12:13 AM हिंदी

Mithun Chakraborty breaks down as sons surprise him, celebrate his 50 glorious years in Bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty breaks down as sons surprise him, celebrate his 50 glorious years in Bollywood

Mumbai Jan 16 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will be seen turning emotional as legendary icon Mithun Chakraborty receives a heartfelt surprise from his sons, Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Ushmey Chakraborty, on the Idol stage.

Celebrating 50 glorious years of Mithun Da in the film industry, the moment turned into a deeply personal tribute that moved everyone present.

Sharing rare memories about his father, Ushmey opened up about growing up around film sets and witnessing Mithun Da’s relentless dedication to his craft.

He spoke about how, even in childhood, they could only see their father on sets, recalling the 90s when Mithun Da was one of the biggest superstars, often shooting four shifts in a single day.

Ushmey reflected on how surreal it feels to see his father complete five decades in cinema in 2025.

Ushmey spoke about his father and said,

“Today, I have come to his set, and even in my childhood, we could only see him on sets. He was one of the biggest superstars of the 80s and 90s. He used to work four shifts in a single day. And today, in 2026, this man has completed 50 years in the film industry. My first film was Bad Boy.”

He added, “During its promotions, we went to Kolkata. We also visited his first home, the place where he was born. I couldn’t tolerate the stench of the street for more than 30 seconds because I am the son of a very big superstar.

When I entered the house, I asked people about their memories of him. They took me to a window and said, ‘At night, it used to feel so claustrophobic that you couldn’t see a single star in the sky. And from that very house emerged one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, Mithun Da.”

Overwhelmed by his son’s words, Mithun Da grew visibly emotional as the two embraced on stage. Judge and superstar singer Shreya Ghoshal was seen wiping away tears, touched by the story and the bond shared.

Host Aditya Narayan asked everyone to dance to the song “Julie Julie” as Mithun Da, along with his sons, joined Shreya Ghoshal for a celebratory dance to the iconic “Julie Julie.”

---IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi mourns loss of M.L. Mittal, who shared rare glimpses of his early life

PM Modi mourns loss of ML Mittal, who shared rare glimpses of his early life

Sumit confident ahead of final leg of Men’s Hockey India League in Bhubaneswar.

Sumit confident ahead of final leg of Men’s Hockey India League

Very happy that I got my first five-wicket haul in T20s, says Shreyanka Patil after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory against Gujarat Giants in Women's Premier League on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Very happy that I got my first five-wicket haul in T20s, says Shreyanka Patil

Radha’s 66, Shreyanka’s five-for helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Giants, become table toppers in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Radha’s 66, Shreyanka’s five-for helps RCB beat GG, become table toppers (ld)

GI Mahotsav in Guwahati showcases India’s heritage, boosts market access for products

GI Mahotsav in Guwahati showcases India’s heritage, boosts market access for products

Shreyanka Patil picks five-for as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs, become table toppers in Match 9 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Shreyanka picks five-for as RCB beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs, become table toppers

Sunny Deol enjoys a woodfire pizza night in chilly night, thanks fans for love on Border 2 trailer

Sunny Deol enjoys a woodfire pizza night in chilly night, thanks fans for love on Border 2 trailer 

Mithun Chakraborty breaks down as sons surprise him, celebrate his 50 glorious years in Bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty breaks down as sons surprise him, celebrate his 50 glorious years in Bollywood

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint Courtney Walsh as bowling consultant ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe appoint Courtney Walsh as bowling consultant ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga set for England series despite medical visit to Singapore

Wanindu Hasaranga set for England series despite medical visit to Singapore