Mithoon calls recreating 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' for Border 2 as an 'honour'

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Music composer Mithoon has described 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' as one of the most honourable moments of his career.

When asked about the song, Mithoon shared, "This song carries a legacy that deserves nothing but respect. Anu Malik Ji's composition and Javed Akhtar Saab's poetry has been a part of the nation's emotional ethos for years. It is only an honour that I was given the responsibility to recreate this iconic song and add my dimension to it."

He added, "The emotional arena of the song is so large that I chose to bring five iconic voices together and that magic came alive in a way that feels both collective and heartfelt. T-Series is home for me and I am grateful to them always for giving me the environment where I could interpret this song in my own way and add another dimension to it alongside the poetry of Manoj Muntashir."

He said, "Being a part of 'Border 2' through 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' is something I will always hold close, as it represents emotion, memory, and a deep sense of belonging."

Mithoon's production creates a rich soundscape for five of India's finest voices -- Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Vishal Mishra, Roop Kumar Rathod, and Sonu Nigam -- each bringing their distinct artistry to a song that honours both those who serve and those who wait for them to return home

At the heart of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' is Mithoon's mastery of restraint as a composer who knows that silence speaks as powerfully as sound.

Talking about 'Border 2', the movie directed by Anurag Singh, brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

For the uninitiated, 'Border 2' is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films.

Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film promises scale and emotion.

'Border 2' is all set to release on January 23, 2026.

