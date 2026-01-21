Mithila Palkar calls herself a director’s actor, believes in complete surrender

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Mithila Palkar, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’, has said that she is a director’s actor, and likes to fully surrender to the director’s vision.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that she believes in being in the moment to deliver the best.

She told IANS, “I think that I am a director's actor. I surrender myself to the script, to my directors because it's their vision. And then whatever I can do with it is what I do. But I try to become one with the character. What was tough was to hurl expletives in the film. But beyond that, I feel like I have never slapped anyone like that ever in life. And I don't think that instinct comes naturally to me at all. So that was very, very challenging. And to slap Vir Das, and then not feel guilty about it immediately because I have to remember that I am playing the character, not Mithila”.

She further mentioned, “And Vir Das was incredible about it that he would just not lose character. But the minute I would slap him, you could see it in my eyes and like on my face that I'm feeling very bad. So I had to learn that a little bit. I had to train myself”.

“The other thing was that comedy is a genre, again, something that is new for me. I have not explored it before. I don't think it comes instinctively to me. So one key thing that Vir Das told me and most of us is that don't play the comedy. Play the lines and the comedy will play itself out because you have to have conviction in your character and in the universe”, she added.

--IANS

aa/