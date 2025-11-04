Mira Rajput shares an adorable glimpse of her kids brightening up her workday

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput, also known for being Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s better half, recently took to her social media account to share an endearing gesture done by her two little kids, Misha and Zain, for their mother, to make sure she has a good day at work.

The actress shared a photo of a table that looked like her work station. The table had two paper stands on it that had messages written by her children in their 'babyish' yet adorable handwriting. Her 6-year-old son, Zain, had written, “Happy Day, From Zain to Mira.” Her daughter Misha, all of 9 years old, had written, “I love you; so many good things are on the way. I am so happy for you, Love Misha.”

The proud mommy sharing the photo captioned it as “Mondays that make it worth it.” Mira has always stated that she is extremely close to her kids. The entrepreneur always makes it a point to give her fans a glimpse of her kid’s activities and adorable moments. Recently, on the occasion of Diwali, Mira Rajput had shared multiple photos from their Diwali party.

One of the pictures featured Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and all their guests smiling and posing for the picture together. The photo also featured Mira herself. She also had shared a cute and candid moment with her son, Zain, playfully giving her bunny ears in a picture. Mira captioned the post, “Very serious about my variations and friendships. Even though we don't play with money, joker, preference is real. Wishing you all a year filled with love, light, and happy luck. Happy Diwali. P.S. Find bunny ears.”

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. The couple is blessed with two children: daughter Mira, born in August 2016, and son Zain, born in September 2018.

The couple are often seen taking trips to unwind and also rekindle their romance. Mira and Shahid are doubted to be one of the finest pairs in Bollywood.

–IANS

rd/